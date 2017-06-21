BBBTV12

James E. Treadway, Cleveland (Formerly of Rockwood)

Mr. James E. Treadway, age 58 of Cleveland, Tennessee (Formerly of Rockwood) passed away on Tuesday, 
June 20, 2017 at Bradley County Health Care Center in Cleveland.  Mr. Treadway was of the Baptist Faith.  
He was a Graduate of RHS Class of 1978 and a Veteran of the U. S. Army. He was employed at Can-it 
Recycling in Cleveland, Tennessee, He was known as the “Can Man”.  He loved to play Golf and the Outdoors.  
Above all he was a Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son, Son-in-law, Brother, and Friend to all who 
knew him.  
He is survived by: 
Wife: Lisa Treadway of Cleveland, Tennessee 
Children: Calvin E. Treadway (Shannen), Stephanie D. Treadway (Jeremiah), Melissa Collins (Nathan), Brittany 
Howell, DeMarcus Arnold, Leyasia Woods 
8 Grandchildren 
Parents: William E. & Wanda F. Treadway of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Mother-in-law: Betty Dunn of Cleveland, Tennessee 
Brother: David Treadway (Lori) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Sisters: Sherry Hayes (Mike) of Kingston, Tennessee 
Sheila Butler (Matt) of Knoxville, Tennessee 
Sister-in-laws: Holly Davis (Ben) of Cleveland, Tennessee 
Vanessa Lattimore of Charleston, Tennessee 
Host of Nieces and Nephews 
Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, June 23, 2017 Family will receive Friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm in the  
Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood.  Graveside Services and Interment will follow at1:00pm in the Eagle 
Furnace Baptist  Church Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with Full-Military Honors conducted by The 
Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and U. S. Army Honors.   
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. James E. Treadway 
 

