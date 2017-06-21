Obituaries
James E. Treadway, Cleveland (Formerly of Rockwood)
Mr. James E. Treadway, age 58 of Cleveland, Tennessee (Formerly of Rockwood) passed away on Tuesday,
June 20, 2017 at Bradley County Health Care Center in Cleveland. Mr. Treadway was of the Baptist Faith.
He was a Graduate of RHS Class of 1978 and a Veteran of the U. S. Army. He was employed at Can-it
Recycling in Cleveland, Tennessee, He was known as the “Can Man”. He loved to play Golf and the Outdoors.
Above all he was a Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son, Son-in-law, Brother, and Friend to all who
knew him.
He is survived by:
Wife: Lisa Treadway of Cleveland, Tennessee
Children: Calvin E. Treadway (Shannen), Stephanie D. Treadway (Jeremiah), Melissa Collins (Nathan), Brittany
Howell, DeMarcus Arnold, Leyasia Woods
8 Grandchildren
Parents: William E. & Wanda F. Treadway of Rockwood, Tennessee
Mother-in-law: Betty Dunn of Cleveland, Tennessee
Brother: David Treadway (Lori) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sisters: Sherry Hayes (Mike) of Kingston, Tennessee
Sheila Butler (Matt) of Knoxville, Tennessee
Sister-in-laws: Holly Davis (Ben) of Cleveland, Tennessee
Vanessa Lattimore of Charleston, Tennessee
Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, June 23, 2017 Family will receive Friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm in the
Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside Services and Interment will follow at1:00pm in the Eagle
Furnace Baptist Church Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with Full-Military Honors conducted by The
Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and U. S. Army Honors.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. James E. Treadway