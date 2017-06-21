James E. Treadway, Cleveland (Formerly of Rockwood)

Mr. James E. Treadway , age 58 of Cleveland, Tennessee (Formerly of Rockwood) passed away on Tuesday,

June 20, 2017 at Bradley County Health Care Center in Cleveland. Mr. Treadway was of the Baptist Faith.

He was a Graduate of RHS Class of 1978 and a Veteran of the U. S. Army. He was employed at Can-it

Recycling in Cleveland, Tennessee, He was known as the “Can Man”. He loved to play Golf and the Outdoors.

Above all he was a Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son, Son-in-law, Brother, and Friend to all who