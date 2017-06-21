Obituaries
Sharon Carroll Hatmaker, Harriman
Mrs. Sharon Carroll Hatmaker, age 74 of Harriman, passed away on
Tuesday June 20, 2017. Mrs. Hatmaker graduated from LaFollette High
School in 1960. She owned and operated the Lovely Lady Beauty Salon for
many years. She was also a lifelong member of the Walnut Hill Baptist
Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Hatmaker
Her parents: Jessie Carroll McCullah and James Henderson Carroll
Two brothers: Lee Irving Carroll and Paul Dewey McCullah
And one sister: June Basone
She is survived by her two sisters: Mary Jordan and Nancy and her husband
Jim Spradlin
Two brothers: Danny and his wife Faith McCullah and Perry and his wife
Kathy McCullah
And a host of other nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
The family will receive friends Thursday June 22, 2017 from 11:00 AM to
1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral service will follow at
1:00 PM with Bro. Mike Winters officiating. The interment will be
immediately following the funeral service in the Roane Memorial Gardens.
If you wish to make a donation in lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to
Roane County Paws P.O. Box 1362 Harriman, TN 37748 in her honor.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Hatmaker family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com