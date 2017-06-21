BBBTV12

Sharon Carroll Hatmaker, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mrs. Sharon Carroll Hatmakerage 74 of Harriman, passed away on 
Tuesday June 20, 2017Mrs. Hatmaker graduated from LaFollette High 
School in 1960. She owned and operated the Lovely Lady Beauty Salon for 
many years. She was also a lifelong member of the Walnut Hill Baptist 
Church. 
 
She was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Hatmaker 
Her parents: Jessie Carroll McCullah and James Henderson Carroll 
Two brothers: Lee Irving Carroll and Paul Dewey McCullah 
And one sister: June Basone 
 
She is survived by her two sisters: Mary Jordan and Nancy and her husband 
Jim Spradlin 
Two brothers: Danny and his wife Faith McCullah and Perry and his wife 
Kathy McCullah 
And a host of other nieces, nephews, and other extended family. 
 
The family will receive friends Thursday June 22, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 
1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral service will follow at 
1:00 PM with Bro. Mike Winters officiating. The interment will be 
immediately following the funeral service in the Roane Memorial Gardens. 
 
If you wish to make a donation in lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to 
Roane County Paws P.O. Box 1362 Harriman, TN 37748 in her honor. 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harrimanhonored to be serving the Hatmaker family. 
 
 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com 

