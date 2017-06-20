Fred Aslinger, Lake City

Fred Aslinger age 44 of Lake City, TN passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at his home in Lake City. He was the greatest dad and most loyal person who was willing to give to those who were in need. Fred enjoyed fishing, liked motorcycles, and riding dirt bikes. Fred was a very hard worker in spite of his back injury.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents, J. Harold and Bonnie Aslinger. He is survived by his sons, Joseph Aslinger, Justin Aslinger both of Lafollette, TN, and Austin Smith of Lake City, TN; brothers, Randy Snyder of Corryton, TN, Nelson Harvey and Desiray Belcher both of Stopover, KY; sisters, Robin Aslinger of Lake City, TN and Amanda of Stopover, KY.

Fred’s family will receive his friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Monday, June 19, 2017 with his celebration of life to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. David Triplett officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.