Michael Wayne Truitt “Bear”, Oliver Springs

Michael Wayne Truitt “Bear” finally went home to rest in the arms of Jesus on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

He was born on December 23, 1963 to the late Ervin Truitt, Sr. of North Carolina and Janie Reynolds of Coalfield.

Bear met the love of his life in 1995 and married her July 5, 1996. He became an instant dad to her (their) children and she gained another son. Bear loved life and enjoyed spending his free time with his children and his grandchildren. He gave his all for his family and he loved his wife very much.

Bear worked for STS Cable Services for the last 10 years and had been in cable construction for the last 30 years.

He was a diehard football fan of the University of Tennessee, Coalfield Yellow Jackets, and Oliver Springs Bobcats.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Bristol Lee Bailey who he is now holding in his loving arms.

Bear is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Melissa Hill Truitt; his 3 children, Timmy (Lil Bear)Truitt of Wartburg, Brian (BB) Bailey and wife Char-lee of Oliver Springs, and Rachael Weir of Oliver Springs; and the joys of his life, his grandchildren, Billy Wayne, Brianna Lee, Leah Ann, and Shelby Lynn; mother, Janie Reynolds of Coalfield; sisters, Diane Kennon and husband Calvin of Greensboro, NC and Paula Kesterson and husband Jerry of Coalfield; brother, Ervin Truitt and wife Renee of Coalfield; loving mother-in-law, Marcy Hill; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins who he loved dearly; special niece, Wendy Greeson of Greensboro, NC who he was so proud of.

He considered Seth Schadel, Jonathan Laws, Mike (Turtle) Duncan, Herb Duncan, and Tony Bird as family and loved them as his own. They were life long friends and had a special bond.

Pallbearers will be BB Bailey, Seth Schadel, Jonathan Laws, Mike Duncan, Billy Byrge, and Lloyd Hodge. Honorary pallbearer will be Herb Duncan.

Visitation will be from 6-8 PM on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Beech Park Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 8 PM with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 23, 2017 at Piney Baptist Church Cemetery in Oakdale, TN.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Truitt family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

