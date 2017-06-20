Barry Moore, Kingston

age 52 of Kingston passed from his mother’s arms to the arms of Jesus Sunday morning, June

Barry Moore , age 52 of Kingston passed from his mother’s arms to the arms of Jesus Sunday morning, June

Barry was a humble servant of the lord

, 2017. Barry was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston, TN.

18 th , 2017. Barry was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston, TN. Barry was a humble servant of the lord