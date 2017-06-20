Obituaries
Barry Moore, Kingston
Barry Moore, age 52 of Kingston passed from his mother’s arms to the arms of Jesus Sunday morning, June
18th, 2017. Barry was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston, TN. Barry was a humble servant of the lord
and loved to tell others about Jesus. He is preceded in death by his grandparents; Nell Moore and Hugh & Viola
Plemons, special aunt & uncle; Margie & Larry Earick. He is survived by:
Mother: Cheryl Plemons Brooks (Bob) of Kingston, TN
Father:Doug Moore (Connie) of Fall Branch, TN
Brother:Greg Moore of Barcelona, Spain
Special Brother:Garrett Barger of Kingston, TN
Half Brothers:Robbie Brooks of Kingsport, TN
Brent Bledsoe of Fall Branch, TN
Half Sisters:Sherri Brooks of Kingsport, TN
Susie Bledsoe
Lori Bledsoe
A host of aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him very much.
The family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary on Wednesday, June 21st, 2017 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm.
Funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Pastor James Jones and Pastor Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside
and interment services will be held on Thursday, June 22nd, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in
Kingston, TN. Pastor Larry Bolden and Rev. Tim Ramey will conduct the graveside service. Evans Mortuary is
serving the family of Mr. Barry Moore.