Stella Faye “Faye” Ward, Lake City

born August 1, 1961, in Lake City, Tennessee, residing in Caryville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at Physicians Regional Medical Center of Knoxville, Tennessee after a short illness surrounded by family on Saturday, June 17, 2017. She enjoyed spending her days painting, creating unique works of art out of rocks and sticks she collected, and being out in nature. She loved her dog Awnie who she shared 14 long years with. She also loved her grandchildren with all of her heart. Faye was preceded in death by her father Henry Ward, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles. She is survived by her mother, Shirenia Sherrill, brothers Chuck Ward and Tommy Ward, children Nathan Way, Stephanie Rosselli, and daughter in law Stefanie Way, grandchildren Brayden Rosselli, Serena, Ryan, and Abigail Way, niece Lindsey Ward, and nephews Charlie Ganey, Andrew and Linkoln Ward.