Dorothy “Evelyn” Lively, Oliver Springs

Dorothy “Evelyn” Lively, age 84 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2017 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center from a stroke.

Dorothy was born on June 15, 1933 in Oliver Springs, TN. She is the daughter of the late Phil and Leedie Bass. In her youth, she loved to play softball and basketball. She was a homemaker and a member of Mineral Spring Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Clyde Bass, Willard Bass, and Harry Lee Bass; half brother, Paul Bass.

Survivors include her husband Clayton Lively; daughter, Karen Lively; brothers, Porter Bass and Elgin Bass; sister, Mary Gardner; her loyal dog, Sachi and her granddog, Holly.

Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with a service following at 7 PM with Pastor Steve Seiber officiating. She will be laid to rest at 11 AM on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital at 2018 West Clinch Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37916.

