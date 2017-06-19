Obituaries
Zella Mae Nelson McGuffin, Kingston
Zella Mae Nelson McGuffin, age 89, of Kingston, was born September 11, 1927 and died June 19,
2017 at home in her sleep. Zella Mae was a maker of things. Together with her dearly departed
husband, Robert, she built a strong marriage that lasted for 68 years until his passing in March. She
made a loving home for Robert and their three girls. While sewing, cross stitch, and crochet were
her preferred artistic outlets, she dabbled in many craft forms from ceramics to macramé to
quilling. She could almost alwawys be found working on some practical or decorative project. A
handmade gift from Zella Mae was a sign of her love. She worked as an educational assistant for a
short period when she was younger and volunteered in the church for a number of years. Preceded
in death by her husband, Robert McGuffin; parents, Robert & Mattie Nelson; siblings, Raymond
Nelson & Reba Welson; son-in-law, Rev. Thomas Tapp.
SURVIVORS
DaughtersGail Tapp of Kingston
Kaye McGuffin of Oliver Springs
Janet Baucom & husband, Terry of Oak Ridge
SistersVelma Snider of Knoxville
Geraldine Godsey of Oak Dale
Former Son-in-lawMike Miller of Kingston
Eldest GranddaughterMichelle Harris
GrandchildrenBobby Tapp & wife, Melissa
April Snodgrass & husband, Daniel
Heather Tapp, Aaron Tapp & wife, Beth
2 Step grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren,
30 nieces & nephews, 39 great-nieces & great-nephews and many caretakers
The family will receive friends 2:00pm – 3:30 pm, Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Kingston First
Baptist Church with funeral service following the visitation at 3:30 pm, in the church sanctuary with
Rev. Jody McLoud, Rev. Gary Alley and Rev. Dale Darley officiating. Interment will immediately
follow at New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First
Baptist Church Building Fund, 215 North Kentucky Street, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book
can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all
arrangements.