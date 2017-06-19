BBBTV12

﻿Zella Mae Nelson McGuffin, Kingston

Zella Mae Nelson McGuffinage 89, of Kingston, was born September 11, 1927 and died June 19, 

2017 at home in her sleep.  Zella Mae was a maker of things.  Together with her dearly departed 
husband, Robert, she built a strong marriage that lasted for 68 years until his passing in March.  She 
made a loving home for Robert and their three girls.  While sewing, cross stitch, and crochet were 
her preferred artistic outlets, she dabbled in many craft forms from ceramics to macramé to 
quilling.  She could almost alwawys be found working on some practical or decorative project.  A 
handmade gift from Zella Mae was a sign of her love.  She worked as an educational assistant for a 
short period when she was younger and volunteered in the church for a number of years.  Preceded 
in death by her husband, Robert McGuffin; parents, Robert & Mattie Nelson; siblings, Raymond 
Nelson & Reba Welson; son-in-law, Rev. Thomas Tapp. 
 
SURVIVORS 
 
DaughtersGail Tapp of Kingston 
Kaye McGuffin of Oliver Springs 
Janet Baucom & husband, Terry of Oak Ridge 
 
SistersVelma Snider of Knoxville 
Geraldine Godsey of Oak Dale 
 
Former Son-in-lawMike Miller of Kingston 
 
Eldest GranddaughterMichelle Harris 
 
GrandchildrenBobby Tapp & wife, Melissa 
April Snodgrass & husband, Daniel 
Heather Tapp, Aaron Tapp & wife, Beth 
 
2 Step grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren,  
30 nieces & nephews, 39 great-nieces & great-nephews and many caretakers 
 
The family will receive friends 2:00pm – 3:30 pm, Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Kingston First 
Your time of need is our time of commitment.” 
 
Family Owned and Operated 
 
Baptist Church with funeral service following the visitation at 3:30 pm, in the church sanctuary with 
Rev. Jody McLoud, Rev. Gary Alley and Rev. Dale Darley officiating.  Interment will immediately 
follow at New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First 
Baptist Church Building Fund, 215 North Kentucky Street, Kingston, TN 37763.  Online register book 
can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all 
arrangements. 

