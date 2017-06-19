﻿Zella Mae Nelson McGuffin, Kingston

2017 at home in her sleep. Zella Mae was a maker of things. Together with her dearly departed

husband, Robert, she built a strong marriage that lasted for 68 years until his passing in March. She

made a loving home for Robert and their three girls. While sewing, cross stitch, and crochet were

her preferred artistic outlets, she dabbled in many craft forms from ceramics to macramé to

quilling. She could almost alwawys be found working on some practical or decorative project. A

handmade gift from Zella Mae was a sign of her love. She worked as an educational assistant for a

short period when she was younger and volunteered in the church for a number of years. Preceded

in death by her husband, Robert McGuffin; parents, Robert & Mattie Nelson; siblings, Raymond