Obituaries

Edwin “Bob” Garrett Jr, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Edwin “Bob” Garrett Jr, age 70 of Clinton passed away on June 18,2017.

He was the owner of Precision Machine Tool & Die of Oak Ridge

He is preceded in death by parents: Edwin and Leila Garrett and sister Kay Garrett

He is survived by… Wife Marlene Smith Garrett of Clinton

Daughters… Tammy Pace and husband Rev. Chuck Pace of South Carolina

Tonya Bruce and husband Robert of Heiskell

Deborah Jennings and husband Sam of Florida

Brother… Ken Garrett of South Carolina

Sister… Carol Garrett of South Carolina

Grandchildren… Hannah Southerland and husband Ben of South Carolina

Matt Stooksbury and wife Jessica of Knoxville

Joseph Faddoul of Knoxville

Garrett Pace of South Carolina

Emily Gibson and husband Tyler of Maryville

Erin Bruce of Tazewell

Four Great-Grandchildren

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 22,2017 from 5-7 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home Clinton Chapel with services to follow at 7 PM. Rev. Chuck Pace and Pastor Roger Couch officiating. Interment will be Friday, June 23, 2017 at Graceland Cemetery in Greenville, South Carolina.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Edwin “Bob” Garrett. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

