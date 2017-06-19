Obituaries

Loretta Miracle McBee Losh, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Loretta Miracle McBee Losh, age 85 of Oliver Springs, TN passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2017 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center of Knoxville, TN.

She was born in Bell County, KY on November 12, 1931, a daughter of the late Garrett and Catherine Green Miracle. She was a secretary at Y-12 National Security Complex for 41 years.

Loretta was the most kind hearted women you ever came in contact with. She loved her family and the Lord Jesus Christ. Anyone who ever came to her house never left there hungry and if they did it was their fault. She had the biggest heart and cared for everyone. She was a dear precious Lady, and will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela McBee; late husband, Carl George McBee; sisters, Laura Davenport, Ethel White, Ninnie Howard, Jossie Helton, and Francis Miracle; brothers, Gilbert Miracle and Garrett Junior Miracle.

Survivors include her husband of almost 9 years, Lawrence Losh of Oak Ridge; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Missy McBee of Oliver Springs; grandchildren, Cory McBee, Joshua and Tiffany McBee of New Tazewell, Katrena and Stanley Rambo of Powell; and 2 great grandchildren, Dakota Rambo and Addison McBee; step-children, Steve and Detra Losh of Powell, Darrell and Brenda Edmondson of Oak Ridge and Lee and Linda Grace of Harriman; step-grandchildren, Dakota and Jordan Thompson of Oliver Springs and Amanda Edmondson of Pigeon Forge; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Right At Home for the extraordinary care they provided Loretta over the past 8 months, and the nursing staff at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a funeral service following at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Burial will be on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Printing Ministry.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Losh family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

