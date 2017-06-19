Freddie Lee Anders, Rockwood

BBBTV12

Mr. Freddie Lee Anders, age 74 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Friday, June 16, 2017 at Roane 
Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee.  Mr. Anders was a Member of Speight’s Chapel AME Zion Church in 
Rockwood, Tennessee.  He was a Class of 1961 Graduate of Campbell High School in Rockwood.  Freddie was a  
U. S. Army Veteran and Retired Military Medic.  Above all, He was a Devoted Father, Grandfather, Brother, and 
Friend. He enjoyed Life and being with his Family. He was Preceded in death by Parents: Carl & Hattie Bruce; 
Wife: Mary Anders 
He is survived by: 
Daughters: Lisa Wright of Rock Island, Illinois 
Jennifer Anderson (Ankers) of Seattle, Washington 
Jessica Anders of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Sons: Maikil Mitchell (Colleen) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida 
Freddie Lee Mitchell, Jr. of Houston, Texas 
Christopher Anders (Dan Anders) of St. Louis, Missouri 
Jeremy Lee Anders of Rockwood, Tennessee 
7 Grandchildren, 14 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great-Grandchild 
Brother: Clifford Stanley of Detroit, Michigan 
Sisters: Brenda Bruce (William) of Sweetwater, Tennessee 
Gwendolyn Anders of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Devoted Nephew: Bryson Pryor of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Devoted Cousin: Lee Wright of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Host of Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins 
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community 
Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 Family will Receive Friends from 10:00am to 11:00am 
in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee.  Funeral will follow at 11:00am with Bro. Steven 
Womack, officiating.  Interment with Full-Military Honors will be held in the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery 
on John Sevier Highway in Knoxville, Tennessee. Pallbearers for the Services: Jeremy Lee Anders, Glory Lee 
Wright, Bryson Pryor, Julian Anders, Christopher Anders, Derrick Anders, and Dan Anders. 
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Freddie Lee Anders 

