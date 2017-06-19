Obituaries
Freddie Lee Anders, Rockwood
Mr. Freddie Lee Anders, age 74 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Friday, June 16, 2017 at Roane
Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Mr. Anders was a Member of Speight’s Chapel AME Zion Church in
Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a Class of 1961 Graduate of Campbell High School in Rockwood. Freddie was a
U. S. Army Veteran and Retired Military Medic. Above all, He was a Devoted Father, Grandfather, Brother, and
Friend. He enjoyed Life and being with his Family. He was Preceded in death by Parents: Carl & Hattie Bruce;
Wife: Mary Anders
He is survived by:
Daughters: Lisa Wright of Rock Island, Illinois
Jennifer Anderson (Ankers) of Seattle, Washington
Jessica Anders of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sons: Maikil Mitchell (Colleen) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Freddie Lee Mitchell, Jr. of Houston, Texas
Christopher Anders (Dan Anders) of St. Louis, Missouri
Jeremy Lee Anders of Rockwood, Tennessee
7 Grandchildren, 14 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great-Grandchild
Brother: Clifford Stanley of Detroit, Michigan
Sisters: Brenda Bruce (William) of Sweetwater, Tennessee
Gwendolyn Anders of Rockwood, Tennessee
Devoted Nephew: Bryson Pryor of Rockwood, Tennessee
Devoted Cousin: Lee Wright of Rockwood, Tennessee
Host of Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 Family will Receive Friends from 10:00am to 11:00am
in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will follow at 11:00am with Bro. Steven
Womack, officiating. Interment with Full-Military Honors will be held in the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
on John Sevier Highway in Knoxville, Tennessee. Pallbearers for the Services: Jeremy Lee Anders, Glory Lee
Wright, Bryson Pryor, Julian Anders, Christopher Anders, Derrick Anders, and Dan Anders.
