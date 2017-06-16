BBBTV12

Richard Curtis Lindsay, Caryville

Richard Curtis Lindsay, age 55, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at his residence. He was born in Clinton, Tennessee on April 18, 1962. Richard was a member of the Mastin Lake Church of the Nazarene in Huntsville, Alabama. Richard was a news director at WAFF Channel 48 in Huntsville, Alabama for many years. Richard is preceded in death by his brother, Edward Ray.
Survivors:
Parents                        Curtis and Earnestine Lindsay                      Caryville
Daughter                     Tiffany Wills                                                    Florida
Son                              Zachary Lindsay                                             Huntsville, AL
Brothers                      Jeffrey Lindsay                                               Clarksville
                                    Michael Joseph Lindsay                                Huntsville, AL
                                    James Gregory Lindsay and Rosie              Decatur, AL
Sisters                         Debra Metcalf and Mylon                              Union Grove, AL
                                    Kathryn McKinney                                         Huntsville, AL
Grandchild                  River Ellis Dodd
And many other family members and special friends.
Visitation: 2:00 to 3:00 pm, Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 3:00 pm, Saturday, June 17, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ron Williams and Brother Mylon Metcalf officiating.
Richard’s wishes were to be cremated.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Huntsville, Alabama.
You may also view Richard’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

