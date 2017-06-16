Obituaries

Richard Curtis Lindsay, Caryville

Richard Curtis Lindsay, age 55, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at his residence. He was born in Clinton, Tennessee on April 18, 1962. Richard was a member of the Mastin Lake Church of the Nazarene in Huntsville, Alabama. Richard was a news director at WAFF Channel 48 in Huntsville, Alabama for many years. Richard is preceded in death by his brother, Edward Ray.

Survivors:

Parents Curtis and Earnestine Lindsay Caryville

Daughter Tiffany Wills Florida

Son Zachary Lindsay Huntsville, AL

Brothers Jeffrey Lindsay Clarksville

Michael Joseph Lindsay Huntsville, AL

James Gregory Lindsay and Rosie Decatur, AL

Sisters Debra Metcalf and Mylon Union Grove, AL

Kathryn McKinney Huntsville, AL

Grandchild River Ellis Dodd

And many other family members and special friends.

Visitation: 2:00 to 3:00 pm, Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 3:00 pm, Saturday, June 17, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ron Williams and Brother Mylon Metcalf officiating.

Richard’s wishes were to be cremated.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Huntsville, Alabama.

