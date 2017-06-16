Obituaries

Henry “Alan” McLaurine, Clinton

Henry “Alan” McLaurine, age 71 of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at his residence. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather who loved spending time with his grandkids and family, TVA retired buddies and his Lake City High School class mates. He was on the school board at one time and volunteered with the Medford Fire Department. He was a retired TVA Assistant Unit Operation Specialist and a veteran of the US Marine Corp.

Preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mattie McLaurine; daughter, Melissa McLaurine; brother, Robert McLaurine; sister and brother-In-Law, Nadine and Andy Regan.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Rasnake-McLaurine; daughters, Christy Couch and husband Tim of Arkansas, Amanda Elmore and husband Burt of North Carolina, Melinda Guy and husband Mike of Clinton; son, Justin Williams of Clinton; grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Alex, Katlyn, Skylar, Ethan, Naaman, Ella Grace, Tannar, Taylor, and Lily Marie; sister-in-law, Lois McLaurine and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 17, 2017 from 10:00am to 11:15 am in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with service to follow at 11:15 am. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Henry A. McLaurine.

