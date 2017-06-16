Obituaries

Flora Alice Gault Lewis, Anderson County

Flora Alice Gault Lewis, age 87 and a native of Anderson County, Tennessee passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home with family by her side on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Alonzo Gault and Flora Ellen Byrd Gault; husband, Earl C. Lewis; sisters Helen Morris, Ruby Jean Gann, Mary Ben-Eliezer; brother C. H. Gault.

She is survived by her children: Anita Lewis Dixon (Lee Simon), Sandra Lewis Lambert (Richard Lambert), Dennis Lewis (Carla Freeman Lewis) and granddaughter Jessica Lambert. She is also survived by; sisters, Elsie McCarthy of Clinton, Beverly Disney (Herschel Disney) of Claxton; brother Frank Gault (Brenda Gault) of Knoxville; sister-in-laws, Melba Brantley of Martinsville, NJ; Nina Gault of Claxton; brother-in-law, Israel Ben-Eliezer of Atlanta and several nieces and nephews.

Alice graduated from Clinton High School (class of 1947). She retired from First American Bank of Clinton. She and her husband were members of Zion Baptist Church in Claxton. Alice sang tenor in the choir and was known for her powerful and beautiful voice singing, “Oh Holy Night” at Zion’s Christmas services. Following her husband’s death, she moved her membership to First Baptist in Clinton.

She was a hard worker, a great cook and an accomplished seamstress. She enjoyed doing daily crossword puzzles, feeding and watching hummingbirds, growing roses, watching Wheel of Fortune and spending time with her family and her granddaughter. Her favorite movie was Gone With The Wind. She enjoyed camping and traveling. She lived a full life and will be deeply missed.

The family would like to recognize mom’s daytime caregiver of three years, Ms. Deborah Nease and mom’s evening caregiver of one year, Ms. Brenda Pemberton. Also, we would be remiss if we did not include a thank you to the writers and producers of “Days of Our Lives” for giving mom many happy years of viewing pleasure. 🙂

Finally, the family would also like to say a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center and Covenant Hospice for their compassionate care and guidance.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Covenant Hospice @ Fort Sanders Foundation, 280 Fort Sanders West Blvd, Suite 202, Knoxville, TN 37922-9940.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 17, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716. Funeral service will start at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be held Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 4:00 p.m at Woodhaven Memorial Garden, 160 Edgemoor Rd. Powell, TN 37948. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

