Community

Roane County School Board Seeking Community Feedback

Posted on by in Community, Featured, News with

Roane County School board members and the Director Dr. Leah Watkins, is seeking community feedback about the new consolidated high school its planning to build. A series of public input and focus group sessions will be held this week which started Wednesday and will go into next week. Another session held at The Bus Garage facility meeting room will be this evening until 8pm and then tomorrow evening.

The Board of education is having the meetings to gather input from the community although they have for the most part agreed to build a new large high school but haven’t gotten County Commission approval which may be harder to get. “During this phase, we’re actually embarking upon a significant amount of public input and public feedback.” Meetings set up are; Friday June 16th, 11am till 1pm at Bus Garage Midtown Highway 70. Monday Evening, June 19th, 6-8pm Harriman High School Auditorium. Thursday, June 22nd, 6-8pm at Roane County High auditorium in Kingston. Tuesday, June 20th, 6-8pm Rockwood High School Library.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

