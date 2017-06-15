Obituaries
Charles Lynn Miller, Oakdale
Mr. Charles Lynn Miller, age 73 of Oakdale, passed away
Wednesday June 14, 2017 at his home. Charlie enjoyed hunting,
fishing, Oakdale and UT sports.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Hugh and Eula Dunlap Miller
Two brothers: Billy and Bobby Miller.
And two sisters: Audrey Jeffers and Lillian Paxton
He is survived by three brothers and sisters-in-law:
James (Leona) Miller of Oakdale, Donald (Pam) Miller of Oakdale,
and Mike (Lori) Miller of Friendsville.
Two sisters: Joyce Suggs of Rocky Face, GA and Barbara Kamer of
Oakdale.
Two brothers-in-law: Vick Jeffers of Oakdale and Robert Paxton
His special friends at Russell’s Auction Barn
And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman on
June 16, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. The funeral services will follow
at 7:00 PM. The family and friends will meet at Kubley Cemetery in
Lancing, TN on Saturday June 17, 2017 at 11:00 AM for the
graveside service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Miller family.