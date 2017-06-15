BBBTV12

Charles Lynn Miller, Oakdale

Mr. Charles Lynn Millerage 73 of Oakdalepassed away 
Wednesday June 14, 2017 at his home. Charlie enjoyed hunting, 
fishing, Oakdale and UT sports. 
 
He is preceded in death by his parents: Hugh and Eula Dunlap Miller 
Two brothers: Billy and Bobby Miller. 
And two sisters: Audrey Jeffers and Lillian Paxton 
 
He is survived by three brothers and sisters-in-law: 
James (Leona) Miller of Oakdale, Donald (Pam) Miller of Oakdale, 
and Mike (Lori) Miller of Friendsville. 
Two sisters: Joyce Suggs of Rocky Face, GA and Barbara Kamer of 
Oakdale. 
Two brothers-in-law: Vick Jeffers of Oakdale and Robert Paxton 
His special friends at Russell’s Auction Barn 
And a host of other family, friends and loved ones. 
 
The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman on 
June 16, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. The funeral services will follow 
at 7:00 PM. The family and friends will meet at Kubley Cemetery in 
Lancing, TN on Saturday June 17, 2017 at 11:00 AM for the 
graveside service. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Miller family.

