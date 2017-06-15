Charles Lynn Miller, Oakdale

at his home

Wednesday June 14, 2017 at his home . Charlie enjoyed hunting,

Mr. Charles L ynn Miller , age 7 3 of Oakdale , passed away

He is preceded in death by his

He is preceded in death by his parents: Hugh and Eula Dunlap Miller

Two b rothers : Billy and Bobby Miller.

And two s

And two s isters: Audrey Jeffers and Lillian Paxton

three brothers and sisters-in-law:

H e is s urvived by three brothers and sisters-in-law:

and Mike (Lori) Miller of Friendsville.

J ames (Leona) Miller of Oakdale, Donald (Pam) Miller of Oakdale,

Tw o sisters: Joyce Suggs of Rocky Face , GA and B arbara Kamer of

Two b rother s -in-law: Vick Jeffers of Oakdale and Robert Paxton

His special friends at Russell’s Auction Barn

family, friends and loved ones.

And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends at Davis Fun eral Home, Harriman on

June 16, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. The funeral services will follow

at 7:00 PM . The family and friends will meet at Kubley Cemetery in

Lancing, TN on Saturday June 17, 2017 at 11:00 AM for the