Obituaries
Sherry Bohanan, Rockwood
Sherry Bohanan, age 63 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. She was a member of North Rockwood Baptist Church where she served faithfully for more than 25 years. A retired nurse, Sherry cared for many families in Roane County through the years. She was loved by all who knew her, but especially by her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, and Nana. She is preceded in death by her parents; Homer and Bonnie Clotfelter, her son; Matthew Bohanan, and her brother; Ernest Clotfelter.
She is survived by:
Husband of 39 years: Donald Bohanan of Rockwood, TN
Daughter: Stella Clark and husband Adam of Rockwood, TN
Grandchildren: Chandler and Dalton Bohanan and Brady and Audrey Clark of Rockwood, TN
Brothers: Larry Clotfelter and wife Dawn and George Clotfelter of Rockwood, TN
A host of nieces and nephews, many other special family, friends, and co-workers.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 15th, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Bro. Ben Whittenbarger officiating. Graveside and interment service will be held on Friday, June 16th, 2017 at 11:00 am at Poplar Springs Cemetery in Kingston, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Sherry Bohanan.