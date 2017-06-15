Obituaries

Phyllis Harness Terry, Clinton

Phyllis Harness Terry, age 85, of Clinton, went to her heavenly home June 12, 2017. Born June 7, 1932 in Detroit, MI she was mostly raised in Buffalo Creek, TN. She was a 1951 graduate of Huntsville High School and a charter member of White Rock Baptist Church in Huntsville. Phyllis married Carnelon V. Terry, Jr. in 1951. She worked at Union Carbide as a clerk and junior lab analyst until he was drafted into the U. S. Army. They were stationed at Ft. Hood in Killeen, TX, then Fort Polk, LA. After fulfilling his military duties, they moved to Clinton, TN to raise their new and growing family.

Mrs. Terry retired from the State of Tennessee after 23 years of service to the Department of Human Services. She attended Midway Baptist Church since 1983.

She was preceded in death by her adoring husband of 64 ½ years, Carnelon; her precious twin daughters born in 1955; her parents, Wendell Harness and Selah Chambers Harness; her brothers, Burldon and Byron Harness; and her sister, Jeannene Harness Reynoso.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Teresa Pate of Clinton; Carol and George Asbury of Jacksboro; Elaine and Phillip Mills of Portsmouth, VA; Annette Eaves of Clinton; Darlene and Roy Stout of Clinton; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Thursday, June 15, 2017 from 5-7 pm with funeral services to follow at 7 pm. Pastor Toby Geren and Bro. George Asbury officiating. Mrs. Terry’s internment will be at Botts Annadell Cemetery, Capitol Hill, Scott County on Friday, June 16, 2017. The processional will gather at 9:30 am at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider a donation in their mother’s honor for Alzheimer’s Music Therapy for Elderly (Aliveinside.org).

