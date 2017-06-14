Obituaries

Harold Nevard Brendle, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Harold Nevard Brendle, age 90, passed away Wednesday morning at home after battling a long term illness. He was born in Granite Falls, NC August 27, 1926. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II in the Pacific Theater. Harold belonged to First Baptist Church in Clinton for many years, where he especially enjoyed that Christian fellowship. He also loved being a part of the Primetime XYZ senior group activities, including bible study, church trips, dining out, and singing at nursing homes. Harold retired from Lockheed Martin in 1989 and was active in the Clinton Optimist Club during the 1970’s and 80’s. He loved working in the garden, growing vegetables, especially tomatoes. He loved his family, the church, East Tennessee, and the USA.

Preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Ernest J. Brendle and Mary Viola Brendle of Drexel, NC; and Brother Jim Brendle of Morganton, NC. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Josephine Estella Brendle; Son and Daughter-In-Law, Robin and Tammy Brendle of Knoxville, TN; Daughter and Son-In-Law, Dianne and Robert Home of Atlanta, GA; Grand Son, Nicholas Brendle of Knoxville, TN; Grand Daughter, Allison McEntee and her husband Patrick of Chicago, IL, along with two Great Grand Children; Brother, Wayne Brendle of Charlotte, NC; Sister-In-Law, Betty Brendle; Nephews, Jimmy Brendle, Kevin Brendle, Warren Brendle, Darrin Brendle and Niece Annette King, all of North Carolina. The Brendles would like to especially thank all the wonderful caregivers from Comfort Keepers for all their compassion and help in his last few months.

Services will be conducted at Holly Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN. Family will receive friends on Friday June 16 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm, following with burial in Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Harold Brendle. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

