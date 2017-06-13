BBBTV12

Obituaries

Freddie Paul Hatmaker, Caryville

Freddie Paul Hatmaker, age 66, of Caryville, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the LaFollette Medical 
Center. Freddie was born April 20, 1951 in Baltimore Maryland to the late Ernest Lee and Oma Duncan 
Hatmtmaker.  He worked as an employee of Rocky Top for 38 years. Freddie loved working on cars, collecting 
flashlights and knives and going to flea markets. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Nate Hatmaker, 
brother, Lee Hatmaker and father-in-law, Fred Roberts. 
  
Survivors : 
 
WifeSherry Roberts HatmakerCaryville 
 
SonsBryan Vowell & AmandaBeech Grove 
Adam Hatmaker & EricaJacksboro 
 
DaughterHaley Maiden & JacobLake City 
 
GrandchildrenNoah, Alexis, Logan and Skyler 
 
And a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends. 
 
Visitation:  6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home. 
 
Freddie’s request was to be cremated after his visitation. 
 
 
You can also visit Freddie’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com 
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements. 
 

