Freddie Paul Hatmaker, Caryville

, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the

Freddie Paul Hatmaker , age 66, of Caryville , passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the LaFollette Medical

Center. Freddie was born April 20, 1951 in Baltimore Maryland to the late Ernest Lee and Oma Duncan

Center. Freddie was born April 20, 1951 in Baltimore Maryland to the late Ernest Lee and Oma Duncan

. He worked as an employee of Rocky Top for 38 years. Freddie loved working on cars, collecting

Hatmtmaker . He worked as an employee of Rocky Top for 38 years. Freddie loved working on cars, collecting