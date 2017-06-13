Obituaries
Freddie Paul Hatmaker, Caryville
Freddie Paul Hatmaker, age 66, of Caryville, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the LaFollette Medical
Center. Freddie was born April 20, 1951 in Baltimore Maryland to the late Ernest Lee and Oma Duncan
Hatmtmaker. He worked as an employee of Rocky Top for 38 years. Freddie loved working on cars, collecting
flashlights and knives and going to flea markets. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Nate Hatmaker,
brother, Lee Hatmaker and father-in-law, Fred Roberts.
Survivors :
WifeSherry Roberts HatmakerCaryville
SonsBryan Vowell & AmandaBeech Grove
Adam Hatmaker & EricaJacksboro
DaughterHaley Maiden & JacobLake City
GrandchildrenNoah, Alexis, Logan and Skyler
And a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Freddie’s request was to be cremated after his visitation.
You can also visit Freddie’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.