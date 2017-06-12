Obituaries

Paul William Lawson Sr, Harriman

Paul William Lawson Sr, age 76, a lifelong resident of Harriman, passed away, Sunday, June 11, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Lawson was born August 16, 1940 in Roane County, TN.

Paul was a veteran and worked as a quality control officer in the steel mill. Paul was an expert mechanic and could fix anything that rolled, crawled, had tracks or tires. He had a love for gardening, his grandchildren and sitting at the end of the table watching television.

He is preceded in death by his parents: James Clayton and Lillian (Russell) Lawson; his loving wife, Carolyn Lawson; brothers, James and Heiskell Lawson; and special aunt, Gracie Lively.

Paul is survived by his loving “Little Dog” his constant companion; his children, Melissa Lawson and James of Harriman, Scott Lawson and wife Kris of Harriman,

Paul “Red” Lawson Jr. and Travis of Oliver Springs; grandchildren, William “Tyler” Murray, Robert “RJ” Lawson, Tiffany Lawson, Matthew Lawson, Neavah Lawson, Jackson Lawson, Kaleb Lawson and Aileen Lawson; by brothers and sisters, Robert Lawson of Oliver Springs, Vic Lawson and wife Ann of Rocky Top, Butch Lawson and wife Gwen, Ronnie Lawson and Rex Lawson and wife Lori; Janette Lively and husband Jim all of Harriman and Sue Ward and husband Tommy of Coalfield; by special aunt, Cecil Rogers of Harriman; by several nieces, nephews, special friends, and by a host of extended family members.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, June 15, 2017 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 8:00 PM with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Burial will be at Ollis Cemetery on Friday, June 16, 2017 at 1:00 PM.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Lawson family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

