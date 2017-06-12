Obituaries

Mickey Eugene Chamberlain, Harriman

Mickey Eugene Chamberlain, age 71, a resident of Harriman, passed away, Monday, June 12, 2017 at Parkwest Medical Center.

Mr. Chamberlain was born January 9, 1946 in Harriman, TN and lived his life in this area.

Mickey owned and operated his own business and was an avid antique car collector who had a love for 4wheeling on Windrock Mountain.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Enoch and Helen Chamberlain; by his sisters, Burnetta Evans, Carolyn Chamberlain, and Juanita Yri.

Mickey is survived by his significant other for 25 years, Victoria Vertner of Harriman; by his daughter, Deborah Rose and husband Doug of Oak Ridge; by sons, Michael Chamberlain and Stephanie of Knoxville and Brooks Chamberlain and wife Cathy of Maryville; siblings, Pat Byrd, Enoch Chamberlain, Mary Chamberlain, Jeanie Chamberlain, and Betty Brown; by his grandchildren, Danielle Rose, Carson Chamberlain, and Elizabeth and Marlow Chamberlain; by a host of extended family members and special friends.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, June 14, 2017 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor David Burchfield officiating. Burial will be at Indian Creek Cemetery at 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

