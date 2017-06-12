Obituaries
Teresa Collett Lively, Harriman
Mrs. Teresa Collett Lively, age 59 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Roane
Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Teresa was of the Baptist Faith and attended Westal Baptist Church in
Rockwood, Tennessee. She was retired Owner and Operated of Storage Units Co. She was a Graduate of
Rockwood High School. Teresa loved and was a fan of Dale Earnhardt and Conway Twitty; Above All she enjoyed
her Grandchildren and Family most of all. She was a Caring and Loving Daughter, Mother, Grandmother, Sister
and Friend. She was preceded in death by: Husband Joseph Lively; Father: Elmer “Shot” Collett
She is survived by:
Daughters: Christy Shipley (Michael) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Stacey Culver (George) of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Mother: Nellie Goldberg of Harriman, Tennessee
6 Grandchildren: Erin Lusk (Heath), Allie Shipley, Ashley Culver, Jake Shipley, Anna Culver, and Luke Culver
Sisters: Terri Breen (Bill) of Columbus, Texas
Missy Kittrell (Mike) of Harriman, Tennessee
Brothers: Donald Goldberg of Harriman, Tennessee
Rodney Goldberg of Harriman, Tennessee
Several Nieces and Nephews
Many Special Friends and Friends in the Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, June 12, 2017, The Family will receive Friends from 4:00pm to 6:00pm
in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Celebration of Life Service will be at 6:00pm with Bro.
Randy Bell, officiating. Family Interment will be held at a Later Date as Cremation Services are planned.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Teresa Collett Lively