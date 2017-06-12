Teresa Collett Lively, Harriman

Mrs. Teresa Collett Lively , age 59 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Roane

Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Teresa was of the Baptist Faith and attended Westal Baptist Church in

Rockwood, Tennessee. She was retired Owner and Operated of Storage Units Co. She was a Graduate of

Rockwood High School. Teresa loved and was a fan of Dale Earnhardt and Conway Twitty; Above All she enjoyed

her Grandchildren and Family most of all. She was a Caring and Loving Daughter, Mother, Grandmother, Sister