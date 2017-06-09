George Edd Miller, Harriman (Midtown)

Mr. George Edd Miller , age 66, a resident of Harriman (Midtown), Tennessee passed

away Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

He was born April 25, 1951 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mr. Miller was a retired Mechanic

from the City of Kingston, Tennessee. He was an avid hunter and NASCAR race fan. He

was a loving husband and father. He was preceded in death by his parents, Morgan

Garrett “Dink” Miller and Lena Bell Kirby Miller; brothers, Ronald Miller, Steve Miller,

Garry Miller, Barry Miller, and Bobby Miller; and sisters, Louise Tinch and Margie