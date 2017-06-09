BBBTV12

George Edd Miller, Harriman (Midtown)

Mr. George Edd Miller, age 66, a resident of Harriman (Midtown), Tennessee passed 
away Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. 
He was born April 25, 1951 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mr. Miller was a retired Mechanic 
from the City of Kingston, Tennessee. He was an avid hunter and NASCAR race fan. He 
was a loving husband and father. He was preceded in death by his parents, Morgan 
Garrett “Dink” Miller and Lena Bell Kirby Miller; brothers, Ronald Miller, Steve Miller, 
Garry Miller, Barry Miller, and Bobby Miller; and sisters, Louise Tinch and Margie 
Thomason. 
 
Survivors include: 
 
Wife of 46 years:Lolita Miller of Midtown, TN 
 
Sons:George “Eddie” Miller, Jr. & wife, Sharon of Rockwood, TN 
T.J. Miller & wife, Ashley of Harriman, TN 
 
Grandchildren:Brandon, Sammy, Derrick, Jessica, and Ryder 
 
Great Grandchildren:Zoey, Lucas, and Trevor 
 
Brother:Richard Miller of Kingston, TN 
 
Special Friends:Robert Moore of Cleveland, TN 
Roger Moore of Cleveland, TN 
 
And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. 
 
 
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 11, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at 
the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. 
from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Randy Scarborough, Jr. officiating. 
Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, 
Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of 
Rockwood is serving the family of Mr. George Edd Miller. 

