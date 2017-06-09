Rutherford, Eula Jean Schubert, Clinton

Obituaries

Rutherford, Eula Jean Schubert, age 100, of Clinton, passed away at her home on June 9, 2017. Mrs. Rutherford was born in Petros, Tennessee on September 12, 1916. She was a member of one of the first families to settle in Morgan County, the daughter of the late Hugo and Della Schubert. She had been a long time resident of Clinton after her family moved here in the early thirties. She met her future husband of 65 years, Charles Rutherford, while he was working in the soda fountain at the Corner Drugstore. They soon married after he returned from service during WW II. She had been looking forward to the time they would be reunited in their Heavenly Home. She often told her family, “I am ready to go home, to my Heavenly Home”. She was a woman of strong faith, and was a devoted wife and mother throughout her life. Mrs. Rutherford was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Clinton.

She was preceded in death by:

Husband, Charles Harrell Rutherford; Parents, Hugo and Della Schubert; Brother, Palmer Schubert; Sister, Thelma Crumley; Daughter-In-Law, Nellie Rutherford;

Great Grandchild: Elizabeth.

She is survived by:

Sons, Mike and Bonita Rutherford, Steve Rutherford; Daughter, Karen and Sonny Rogers; Grandchildren, Renee, Christi, Nathan, Nicole, Vic, and Matt;

Great Grandchildren, Travis, Logan, Lakin, Ellie, Emma, Ruby Jean, and Hazel

The family wishes to thank All About You Home Care, LLC for their services and caring of our Mother the past few years in a very respectful and loving way, particularly Geneva and Carolyn. They were like family to ‘Ms. Jean”. We also want to thank the nurses and staff at UT Hospice for their care and support.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton Monday, June 12th from 5-7 PM. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Mike Segers and Ben Neal (Hospice Chaplain) officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home Tuesday, June13th at 2:30 PM and proceed to Sunset Cemetery in Clinton for a 3 PM interment. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Eula Jean Rutherford. www.holleygamblefh.com

