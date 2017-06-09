Obituaries

Jeannine Genevieve Cooper, Clinton

Jeannine Genevieve Cooper, age 91 of Clinton, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2017. Born in Paris, France to Michel and Suzanne Mermet on February 16, 1926. She attended Clinton Church of God.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon W. Cooper; and daughter, Connie Cooper Tipton.

She is survived by her daughter, Dotty Cooper of Clinton; grandchildren, Suzanne Flatford and husband Roger, Laura Guyton and husband Camden; and Jason Tipton and wife Susan; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, Sandy Bogle and Mary Alice Cox; and nephews, Jack Cooper and Eddie McGhee.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 6-8 pm in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with service to follow at 8 pm. Rev. Curtis Akers will be officiating. Family and friends will meet Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 1:45 pm at Sunset Cemetery for a graveside service at 2pm.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jeannie Cooper. www.holleygamble.com

