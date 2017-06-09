BBBTV12

Betty Jean Owens Parrish, Crossville

Betty Jean Owens Parrish, age 85, of Crossville, Tennessee passed away on June 7, 2017 at her residence. Betty was born on July 16, 1931 in Coal Creek, Tennessee to the late Marion and Cordelia Daughtery Owens. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Rutherford Sr., sons, Ralph Rutherford Jr., Roger Rutherford, sisters, Fay Freeman, Lois Duff, and Noble Patty and brothers, Cleo, Duck, and Marion Jr. Owens.

 

Survivors

Husband          Frank Parrish                          Crossville

 

Son                  Bryon Rutherford                          Crossville

 

Daughters       Patty and Tom Schrader       San Antonio, FL

Vickie and Jack Millner          Toledo, OH

 

Sister               Opal Lamb                              Lake City

 

8 Grandchildren

6 Great Grandchildren

 

Devoted Caregiver     Pamela Patterson

 

Several nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

 

Visitation:  10:00 – 11:30 AM, Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service: 11:30 AM Saturday, June 10, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City.

