Betty Jean Owens Parrish, Crossville

Betty Jean Owens Parrish, age 85, of Crossville, Tennessee passed away on June 7, 2017 at her residence. Betty was born on July 16, 1931 in Coal Creek, Tennessee to the late Marion and Cordelia Daughtery Owens. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Rutherford Sr., sons, Ralph Rutherford Jr., Roger Rutherford, sisters, Fay Freeman, Lois Duff, and Noble Patty and brothers, Cleo, Duck, and Marion Jr. Owens.

Survivors

Husband Frank Parrish Crossville

Son Bryon Rutherford Crossville

Daughters Patty and Tom Schrader San Antonio, FL

Vickie and Jack Millner Toledo, OH

Sister Opal Lamb Lake City

8 Grandchildren

6 Great Grandchildren

Devoted Caregiver Pamela Patterson

Several nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

Visitation: 10:00 – 11:30 AM, Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service: 11:30 AM Saturday, June 10, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City.

