Thomas P. Curran, Oak Ridge

Thomas P. Curran, age 32, of Oak Ridge passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2017.

Thomas graduated from the Oak Ridge High School in 2003. He attended college at Roane State Community College and the University of Tennessee.

Thomas was a free-spirited and unconventional force, kind hearted and loving individual. He was a wonderful father to his 7-year-old daughter, Anistyn and loved her beyond words.

He is survived by his mother, Jo Ann Curran of Oak Ridge, TN;

His brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Amy Curran of Oak Ridge;

Daughter, Anistyn Curran of LaFollette, TN;

Ex-wife, Brittney Curran of LaFollette, TN;

He will always be in their hearts.

He is also survived by his Grandmother, Donna Waters of Gering, Nebraska, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins located throughout the country. His unconditional love will always be treasured as he was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be missed by all.

A “Celebration of Life” service is being planned for a later date.

Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Curran Family. We invite you to share your thoughts and memories with the family at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

