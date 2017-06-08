Frank “Pal” Lane Jr, Rockwood

Mr. Frank “Pal” Lane Jr, age 80 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at his

residence with his family by his side. Frank was born on February 7, 1937 to Frank, Sr. and Jamie Lane. He was a

member of Cardiff Baptist Church. He was retired from Methodist Medical Center and was a prior employee of

Roane Electric Furnace. He was an avid sports fan; he loved the Chicago Cubs and Tennessee Volunteers. He

loved to fish and mostly enjoyed any activity involving his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Parents;