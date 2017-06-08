Obituaries
Frank “Pal” Lane Jr, Rockwood
Mr. Frank “Pal” Lane Jr, age 80 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at his
residence with his family by his side. Frank was born on February 7, 1937 to Frank, Sr. and Jamie Lane. He was a
member of Cardiff Baptist Church. He was retired from Methodist Medical Center and was a prior employee of
Roane Electric Furnace. He was an avid sports fan; he loved the Chicago Cubs and Tennessee Volunteers. He
loved to fish and mostly enjoyed any activity involving his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Parents;
Brothers: Charles and James Lane; Sister: Helen Ruth McLees
He is survived by:
Wife of 58 years: Cora Griffin Lane of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughters: Linda Jolley (Mike) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Lesha Hill (Marty) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Tammy Bradshaw of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sisters: Velma Foster of Indiana
Elizabeth Hubbs of Illinois
Grandchildren: Josh Hill (Heather), Matthew Hill (Kaley), Jacob Bradshaw, Jason Harris (Ashley), Jessica
Collett, and Shelbey Jackson (Curtis)
Great-Grandchildren: Boston Hill, Major Hill, Kimber Hill, Whitley Harris, Andrew Collett, Austin Collett, Talisa
Harris, Octavius Harris, Kiara Swain and Nicoli Harris
A Host of Nieces, Nephews, and other family members
Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, June 10, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 12:00noon to 2:00pm in
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral will Follow at 2:00pm with Bro. Roy Langley and Bro. Benji Blakney
officiating. Concluding Services and Interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood,
Tennessee.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Frank “Pal” Lane Jr.