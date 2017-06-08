Obituaries

Margaret Hardin Dupee, Clinton

Margaret Hardin Dupee, age 73 of Clinton, went home to be with the lord Monday, June 5, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Nell Hardin; Husband, Rev. Lenville Dupee; Brother, Don Hardin; Sister, Carol Hardin Ayers and Grandson; Danny Dupee Jr.

Margaret is survived by Sons: Perry Dupree, Randy Dupree, Danny Dupee Sr. Daughters: Becky Smith and husband Quinton, Patrica Kitts and husband Steve; Brothers: Stanley Hardin, Charles Hardin Sisters: Betty Ann Hardin Clark, Mary Joyce Hardin Sutton, Laura Faye Hardin Fleming, Martha Jean Hardin Bailey and Kathryn Dianne Hardin Resavy Grandchildren: Jessica Patterson & husband Curtis, Emily Ingram & husband Brandon, Faith Dupree, Amy Dupee, Cameron Dupree, Addison Dupree 3 Great Grandchildren and several nieces & nephews host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, June 11, 2017 from 12-2 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with service to follow in the chapel at 2 pm with Rev. Troy Harmon officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky top.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is honored to serve the family. www.holleygamble.com

