Featured

CLINTON MAN ARRESTED ON RAPE CHARGES AND EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Following an investigation into reports of the possible rape of a juvenile.. Clinton Police arrested 42 year old Brian J. Seeber. Seeber was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon (6/7/17), without incident, at his Oliver Springs residence. Charges include seven (7) counts of rape and four (4) counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to detective Leslie Miller.. the charges are in connection with incidents that occurred between August of 2015 and February of 2017. The victim, a member of Seeber’s household, first reported the incidents on March 6, 2017. Since reporting, the victim has been living in a safe location and has had no further contact with Seeber.

Clinton Police Chief Rick Scarbrough said.. “Detective Miller and the C.I.D. team put a lot of time and effort into getting this arrest. Our department takes all cases serious.. but when the safety of a juvenile is compromised our officers go above and beyond to make sure the offender is brought to justice.”

Brian J. Seeber is being held at the Anderson County Jail on $750,000.00 bond.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

