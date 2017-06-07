BBBTV12

Veronica Cagley-Cordell, Harriman

Ms. Veronica Cagley-Cordell, age 42 of Harriman, passed away June 6, 
2017 at Roane Medical CenterVeronica was a member of the Emory Heights 
Church. She enjoyed nursing and helping other people. Aside from that, 
Veronica loved spending time with her family.  
 
Shwas preceded in death by her father: Dwight Cordell 
 
She is survived by her two daughters: Paige Cordell and Laci Cagley 
Her mother and step-father: Brenda Gail and Wade Potter 
Her grandmother: Mollie Cordell Moore 
Her step-mother: Dianne Cordell 
And many aunts, uncles, cousins and loved ones. 
 
The family will receive friends Friday June 9, 2017 at Davis Funeral Home, 
Harriman from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 PM with 
officiating.  The interment will be immediately following the funeral services 
in the Emory Heights Cemetery. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the 
Cagley-Cordell-Richards family.

