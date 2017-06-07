Obituaries
Veronica Cagley-Cordell, Harriman
Ms. Veronica Cagley-Cordell, age 42 of Harriman, passed away June 6,
2017 at Roane Medical Center. Veronica was a member of the Emory Heights
Church. She enjoyed nursing and helping other people. Aside from that,
Veronica loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her father: Dwight Cordell
She is survived by her two daughters: Paige Cordell and Laci Cagley
Her mother and step-father: Brenda Gail and Wade Potter
Her grandmother: Mollie Cordell Moore
Her step-mother: Dianne Cordell
And many aunts, uncles, cousins and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Friday June 9, 2017 at Davis Funeral Home,
Harriman from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 PM with
officiating. The interment will be immediately following the funeral services
in the Emory Heights Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the
Cagley-Cordell-Richards family.