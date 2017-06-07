Obituaries

Emily Sue Dagley, Oliver Springs

Emily Sue Dagley, age 89, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at her home.

Miss Dagley was born on February 1, 1928 in Morgan County, TN and was a lifelong resident of this area.

Sue was a member of First Baptist Church Oliver Springs where she taught Sunday school for over 30 years. She worked for over 30 years at Roane Hosiery Mill. She collected spoons and clocks and had a love for gardening and cooking, especially her fudge. She was the matriarch of the family and spent most of her time taking care of her family who she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Nina Dagley; by her siblings, Clyde Dagley, Velma Daugherty, Georgia Eastridge, Nila Brown, Betty Delozier, Kathleen Colston, Ethelene Daugherty, and Imogene Russell; by her special niece, Gail Gilmore.

Sue is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and her special friends, Phyllis Clowers and Joyce Hicks

The family will receive friends, Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 4:00 PM at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Gary Smith officiating.

