Phyllis Branscom Hicks, Bradenton, FL (formerly of Rockwood)

Mrs. Phyllis Branscom Hicks, age 78 of Bradenton, Florida, (formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee) passed away 
on Saturday April 1, 2017.  She was born July 3, 1938.  She touched many lives and is now at peace. 
 
Survivors include: 
Husband:Robert S. Hicks, Jr. of Bradenton, FL 
Daughters:Sallie Hicks Peppitoni of Bradenton, FL 
Stephanie Hicks Walters of Seymour, TN 
Son:David Hicks of Franklin, TN 
Grandsons:Tristen Walters of Seymour, TN 
Caleb Hicks of Franklin, TN 
 
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 11:00am in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood.  
Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Phyllis Branscom Hicks 

