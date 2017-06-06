Obituaries

Thana Dean Stair Lehman, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Thana Dean Stair Lehman, age 84, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2017.She was born May 17, 1933 and grew up in Clinton, TN. She lived the last two years of her life in Norris, TN. Dean loved fine art, all music, reading and travel, especially to Scotland. Her work was in the healthcare industry as a nurse. She was especially suited for this profession and earned her nickname “Mercy” as she was so caring and loving to her patients. Dean is preceded in death parents, Roy and Ora Smith Stair. Her son, Brantley Giles; brothers, Jerome, Frank, Brooks, Earl, Foozie and Denver Stair and Sister, Mary Ellen Bittle.

She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, William Fred Lehman; Daughter Beverly Giles Pruett and grandsons Phillip and Patrick. Sisters Martha Stair Alderson, Ora Lou Perkins and brother Ervin Brock Stair. Sister-in-law, Icky Martin Stair, Patsy Stair Lomeli and Pearl Stair. Along with many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, June 23, 2017 from 5-7PM with a celebration of life service to follow at 7:00PM. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

