Angela Russell, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries
Angela Russell, age 57 of Rockwood passed away Monday June 5, 2017. She enjoyed quilting, 
bowling and spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her parents John (Gus) and 
Ann Clark; grandparents Ellie Mae and Garlin Stewart. 
 
Survivors include: 
Husband Tim Russell; 
Daughters Stephanie (Paul) Moates; 
Jennifer (TJ) Whaley; 
Son Jonathan Russell; 
Grandchildren Logan and Sawyer Moates; Chloe, Hannah and Olivia Whaley. 
 
Funeral 8pm Wednesday June 7, 2017 in the Kyker Chapel with Pastor Josh Kidd officiating. 
Burial 11am Thursday at the Roane Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 
until 8pm Wednesday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com  

