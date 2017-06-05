Obituaries

Anna Joyce Freels, Norwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

On June 1, 2017, Anna Joyce Freels of the Batley and Norwood community was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by her children and husband of 69 wonderful years.

Joyce was born in Pennington Gap, VA on August 12, 1928 where she met her best friend and love of her life, Lester Freels at the age of 12. She was the oldest of 9 children and learned at a young age how to love and care for a family. She moved to Tennessee in 1945 to work at K-25 during the Manhattan Project. In 1947, she and Les were married and in 1950, started what would be there greatest achievement, a family.

The love that Joyce had for her family was immeasurable. Just when you think that a heart couldn’t hold anymore, hers always had more room. She taught her children how to love and how to laugh. She showed them that meaning of unconditional love. From the day they were born until her last breath, the love she had for her family was always present.

She welcomed anyone into her home, throwing another jar of her green beans on the stove so everyone has plenty to eat and if you were lucky, you would get some fried pies for dessert. Her hands sewed many quilts, curtains, and outfits. Those same hands helped raise her grandchildren. They filled up hundreds of Bingo cards and bowled many strikes. Her mother would say, “My hands may be worn, but they have served me well.” Those words couldn’t be any truer when thinking of all the things Joyce did in her 88 years with those beautiful hands.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Charles and Jennie Moore; sisters, Ruth Creekmoore and Pauline Jett; brothers, Dennis Moore and Lloyd Moore.

She is survived by her loving husband, Lester Freels of Oliver Springs; children, Brenda Kilby and husband Barry of Oliver Springs, Gordon Freels of Oliver Springs, Phyllis Kalos and husband Mitchell of Charleston, W.VA, Scott Freels of Oliver Springs, Lisa Hester and husband Jeff of Oliver Springs; brother, Stanley Moore of Dayton, OH; sisters, Shirley McConnell of Clinton, TN, Gail Osborne of Simpsonville, SC, and Jean Moore of Pennington Gap, VA; grandchildren, Leslie Smith, Michael Kilby, Brian and Robbie Freels, Dustin, Daniel, and Nick Kalos, Meagan Cheathem, Jordan Grundy, and Lance Hester; 7 and soon to be 9 beautiful great grandchildren.

Her husband, children, and grandchildren will love her “forever and ever” until we see her again.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Freels family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

