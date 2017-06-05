Obituaries

Reba Breazeale Swicegood, Harriman

Mrs. Reba Breazeale Swicegood, age 80 of Harriman Tennessee passed away on Sunday June 4, 2017 with son, Tommy Breazeale by her side. Reba was born April 9, 1937 in Limestone, Tennessee to George Rector and Lula Mae Testman. Reba was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed spending time with her children and their families. Reba is preceded in death by her late husband, Norman Swicegood of Harriman, Tennessee; mother, Lula Mae Lane of Houston, TX; sister, Telsie Lane of Houston, TX; daughters, Brenda Gail Davis and Linda Lou Miller.

Survivors include:

Daughters: Glenda & Marcus Melton of Kingston, TN

Sandra & Stacy Davis of Kingston, TN

Helen McClung of Kingston, TN

Kathy & Jay Haire of Lenoir City, TN

Son: Tommy Breazeale of Harriman, TN

Sister: Ruth Alsbrook of Houston, TX

Special Granddaughter: April McClure Kane of California

18 Grandchildren

31 Great-Grandchildren

3 Great Great-Grandchildren

Host of nieces & nephews

Pallbearers include, Bobby Day, Vernon McClure, Mathew Kidd, Nate McKee, Justin McClung & Danny Ray Davis, Pastor, Rev. Doug Greene. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7. “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” Matthew 5:4

The family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 from 5:00-7:00pm. Funeral Services will be held from the Chapel on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 2:00pm with Rev. Doug Green officiating. Interment will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Reba Breazeale Swicegood.

