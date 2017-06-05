Obituaries

Riley Burris, Harriman

Riley Burris, age 85, a resident of Harriman, passed away, Saturday, June 3, 2017 at his home.

Mr. Burris was born March 30, 1932 in Briceville, TN. He was a lifelong resident of this area.

Riley was a construction worker during the Manhattan Project, but had to retire because of his heart problems. He enjoyed fishing and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Silas and Nellie Burris; by his wife, Betty Sue Gilmore Burris and by brothers: Silas Jr., Houston, Jerry, Tom, John and Taylor Burris.

Riley is survived by sons: Riley Burris Jr. of Harriman and David Burris of Harriman; by a daughter, Janie Turpin; by grandchildren: Janie Sue Burris and Charlie Turpin of Harriman; by a special nephew, Gary Lawson and by a host of extended family members.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, June 6, 2017 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Eddie Neeley officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Burris family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

