Obituaries

Fleda Louise Lovely, Claxton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Fleda Louise Lovely, age 80, of Claxton, Tennessee, passed away on June 1, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born on August 16, 1936 in Caryville, Tennessee, she was the proud mother of five children. She and her husband, Donald, left their home in Lake City in 1965 to build a life for their family In Detroit. After more than 25 years, they returned to their native state, built their dream home, and lived a happy retirement. She was of the Baptist Faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, The Rev. and Mrs. Lemuel Phillips; two brothers, Glenn Phillips and Edison Phillips; and two sisters, Lola Lambo and Gladys Carden.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Donald Lovely, two daughters, Debbie (and Frank Cusmano) and Sheryl (and Jim Davis); and three sons, Mike (and Donna) Carden, Donald Alan (and Ronda) Lovely and Randy ( and John) Lovely. She was a devoted grandmother to Amber ( and Chris) Lovely, Lindsey (and Mike) Saloiye, Nicolas Cusmano and Dana (and Doug) Tufts.

She is also survived by her sister and best friend for life, Beulah (and Scotty) Gray.

The family extends appreciation for the outstanding care provided by Caris Healthcare Hospice and ask that memorials be made to www.carishealthcare.com.

Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM Sunday, June 4, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Byrge and Rev. Rick Miller officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 10:15 AM on Monday, June 4, 2017 to go in procession to Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton, TN for graveside services.

You can also visit Fleda’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

