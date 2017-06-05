Featured

School board member and Harriman Public Works director charged with DUI

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Roane County Board of Education Member, Darrell “Drack” Langley, was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol for driving under the influence last Thursday night. Langley is public works director for the city of Harriman. He is a longtime city employee who formerly headed up both Harriman’s street and recreation departments.

THP Lt. Don Boshears said, “He was involved in a very minor noninjury crash at a gas station. DUI were the only thing he was charges.”

According to the report, the crash, which involved two vehicles, occurred at the Phillips 66 gas station near Interstate 40 in Harriman around 8:30 p.m. The report said the 2008 Dodge Caravan was at the gas pumps with no one in vehicle, and that Darrell Q. Langley was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 and backed into the Dodge Caravan. The report said Langley appeared to be in an intoxicated state. Darrell was very cooperative, but did very poorly on field sobriety test, the report stated. Darrell was arrested and charged with DUI. There were no injuries in the crash.

Langley, 58, represents the Harriman area on the school board. He was elected to another four-year term last year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

