Gerald Graham Sr, Clinton

Gerald Graham Sr. age 75 of Clinton, TN passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Gerald was a Vietnam veteran and served in the U.S. Army. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Gerald enjoyed coaching for Clinton Jr. High School and South Clinton Optimist Club, fishing, and reading. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. Gerald was a member of Clinton Christian Church.

Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, C.B. and Ruth McFarland Graham.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Barbara Williams Graham of Clinton, TN; son, Jerry Graham of Clinton, TN; four grandchildren, Jerry Graham III, Nicholas Graham, Alyssa Graham, and Autumn Graham; two great grandchildren, Aiden Graham, and Aubrey Graham; special niece, Samantha Byrge; special grandchild, Madisyn Graham, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Gerald’s pallbearers will be Jerry Graham III, Nicholas Graham, Jason Leinart, Jason Phillips, Dylan Kear, and Tony Duncan; honorary pallbearers are Teddy Phillips, and Chris Kenner.

Gerald’s family will receive his friends from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Friday, June 2, 1017 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with his funeral service to follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Rick Murphey officiating. Gerald’s interment will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, TN with full military honors.

