Obituaries
Ina Mae Holladay, Oak Ridge
Ina Mae Holladay, age 88, of Oak Ridge passed away on May 29, 2017 at her residence. Ina was born May 30, 1928 in Knox County, Tennessee to the late Theodore and Sarah Ann Bailey. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, James N. Holladay.
She is survived by:
Children………….. Cindy Tomlin
Tim Holladay
Jeff Holladay & wife Chris
Grandchildren.. Marty Holladay and Wendy Holladay
Kristin Holladay and Bailey Holladay
Several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews
The family will have graveside service 10:00 am, Saturday, June 3, 2017 at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com