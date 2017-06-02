Obituaries

Ina Mae Holladay, Oak Ridge

Posted on

Ina Mae Holladay, age 88, of Oak Ridge passed away on May 29, 2017 at her residence. Ina was born May 30, 1928 in Knox County, Tennessee to the late Theodore and Sarah Ann Bailey. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, James N. Holladay.

She is survived by:

Children………….. Cindy Tomlin

Tim Holladay

Jeff Holladay & wife Chris

Grandchildren.. Marty Holladay and Wendy Holladay

Kristin Holladay and Bailey Holladay

Several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews

The family will have graveside service 10:00 am, Saturday, June 3, 2017 at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

