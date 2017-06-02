Obituaries
Johnny Wayne Francis, Oak Ridge
Mr. Johnny Wayne Francis, age 59 of Oak Ridge, formerly of Harriman,
passed away Monday May 29, 2017. Johnny worked at Y-12 for a number of
years and was a proud Veteran of the United States Army.
He is preceded in death by his brother: Allen Francis
He is survived by his parents: John and Margaret Jones Francis
Sister: Pat Berry of Huntsville, AL.
Sister-in-law: Nancy Francis of Lexington, KY.
Nephew: Jonathan Allan Berry and wife Tammy of Huntsville, AL,
Two nieces: Jana Berry Givens and husband Brian also of Huntsville, AL,
And Katy Louise Stringfellow and husband Patrick of Lexington, KY.
And great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday June 3, 2017, 2017, 2017 at Davis
Funeral Home, Harriman from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Funeral services will
follow at 3:00 PM with Pastor Wayne Nelson and Bro. Ronnie Stockton
officiating. Graveside services will follow in the New Hope Cemetery in
Rockwood.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to be serving the Francis family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com