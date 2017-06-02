Johnny Wayne Francis, Oak Ridge

years and was a proud Veteran of the United States Army.

passed away Monday May 29, 2017. Johnny worked at Y-12 for a number of

Mr . Johnny Wayne Francis , age 59 of Oak Ridge , formerly of Harriman,

He is precede d in death by his brother: Allen Francis

He is survived by his parents: John and Margaret Jones Francis

Nephew: Jonathan Allan Berry and wife Tammy of Huntsville, AL,

Two nieces: Jana Berry Givens and husband Brian also of Huntsville, AL,

and husband Patrick of Lexington, KY.

And great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday June 3, 2017, 2017 , 2017 at Dav is

Funeral Home, Harriman from 1:00 to 3 :00 PM. Funeral services will

follow at 3 :00 PM with Pastor Wayne Nelson and Bro. Ronnie Stockton

officiating. G raveside services will follow in the New Hope Cemetery in