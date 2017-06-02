BBBTV12

Johnny Wayne Francis, Oak Ridge

Mr. Johnny Wayne Francis, age 59 of Oak Ridgeformerly of Harriman, 
passed away Monday May 29, 2017. Johnny worked at Y-12 for a number of 
years and was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. 
 
He is preceded in death by his brother: Allen Francis 
 
He is survived by his parents: John and Margaret Jones Francis 
Sister: Pat Berry of Huntsville, AL. 
Sister-in-law: Nancy Francis of Lexington, KY. 
Nephew: Jonathan Allan Berry and wife Tammy of Huntsville, AL, 
Two nieces: Jana Berry Givens and husband Brian also of Huntsville, AL, 
And Katy Louise Stringfellow and husband Patrick of Lexington, KY. 
And great nieces and nephews. 
 
The family will receive friends Saturday June 3, 2017, 2017, 2017 at Davis 
Funeral Home, Harriman from 1:00 to 3:00 PM.  Funeral services will 
follow at 3:00 PM with Pastor Wayne Nelson and Bro. Ronnie Stockton 
officiating.  Graveside services will follow in the New Hope Cemetery in 
Rockwood. 
 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to be serving the Francis family. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com  

