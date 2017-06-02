Obituaries
Richard Benyo, Clinton
Richard Benyo, age 64, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on May 7, 2017 at the Norris Health and Rehabilitation Center in Andersonville. He was born on July 11, 1952 in Cleveland, OH to the late John and Louise Fauitta Benyo. Richard was of the Catholic Faith. He enjoyed playing video games with Jacob White, watching tv, and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his sister, Glory Benyo.
Survivors include:
Sons Tim Ivey Clinton
John Mason Ramsey West Virginia
Earnest Reese Ohio
Michael Reese Ohio
Daughters Callie Ivey Clinton
Tammy Reese Ohio
Granddaughter Britney Ward Clinton
Great Granddaughter Kyndal Daughtery
Brothers Raymond Benyo Ohio
John Benyo Texas
And many other relatives and friends.
Richard’s wishes were to be cremated.
You can also visit Richard’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.