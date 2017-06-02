Obituaries

Richard Benyo, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Richard Benyo, age 64, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on May 7, 2017 at the Norris Health and Rehabilitation Center in Andersonville. He was born on July 11, 1952 in Cleveland, OH to the late John and Louise Fauitta Benyo. Richard was of the Catholic Faith. He enjoyed playing video games with Jacob White, watching tv, and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his sister, Glory Benyo.

Survivors include:

Sons Tim Ivey Clinton

John Mason Ramsey West Virginia

Earnest Reese Ohio

Michael Reese Ohio

Daughters Callie Ivey Clinton

Tammy Reese Ohio

Granddaughter Britney Ward Clinton

Great Granddaughter Kyndal Daughtery

Brothers Raymond Benyo Ohio

John Benyo Texas

And many other relatives and friends.

Richard’s wishes were to be cremated.

You can also visit Richard’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

