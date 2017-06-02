BBBTV12

Richard Benyo, Clinton

Richard Benyo, age 64, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on May 7, 2017 at the Norris Health and Rehabilitation Center in Andersonville. He was born on July 11, 1952 in Cleveland, OH to the late John and Louise Fauitta Benyo. Richard was of the Catholic Faith. He enjoyed playing video games with Jacob White, watching tv, and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his sister, Glory Benyo.
Survivors include:
Sons                                         Tim Ivey                                   Clinton
                                                John Mason Ramsey               West Virginia
                                                Earnest Reese                         Ohio
                                                Michael Reese                        Ohio
Daughters                               Callie Ivey                                Clinton
                                                Tammy Reese                         Ohio
Granddaughter                       Britney Ward                          Clinton
Great Granddaughter             Kyndal Daughtery
Brothers                                  Raymond Benyo                      Ohio
                                                John Benyo                              Texas
And many other relatives and friends.
 
Richard’s wishes were to be cremated.
You can also visit Richard’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

