Dorothy M. Carden, Jacksboro

Dorothy M. Carden, age 77, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, passed away on June 1, 2017 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. She was born on Feburary 29, 1940 in Blanche, Kentucky to the late Parker and Alice Smith. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and spending time with her grandkids. Dorothy was a member of Fratersville Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her son, Billy Ray Sizemore, brothers, Bill J., and Richard Smith, and sister, Pauline Smith.

Survivors:

Husband of 56 Years G.B. Carden

Daughter Sharon Carden Kebert

Sons Tony Carden and wife Theresa

G.B. Carden Jr., and wife Gwen

Grandchildren Anndina Effler, Renee Hicks, Whitney Wilson, Jeffrey Carden

Brittany Carden, Jeremy Carden, and Jessica Carden

6 Great Grandchildren

Brother Roscoe Smith and wife Ann

Special Friends Dora and Jimmy Sprankles

And several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends

Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM Saturday, June 3, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Buddy Long officiating.

Interment:Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 10:15 AM on Sunday, June 4, 2017 to go in procession to Sulpher Springs Cemetery in Clinton, TN for graveside services.

You may also view Dorothy’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

