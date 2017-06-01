Obituaries

Billy Joe “Bill” Futrell, Kingston

Billy Joe “Bill” Futrell, 79, of Kingston died May 30, 2017, at his home in Kingston following a brief illness.

Bill was a native of Coalfield and had previously lived in Harriman and Spring City.

Bill began his career with Norris Creamery in Harriman, then retired from the Coca-Cola Company in Rockwood. Bill loved gospel music, playing guitar, and talking to his many friends throughout Roane and Morgan Counties. He was a member of Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Kingston.

Bill was preceded in death by parents Lewis and Lassie King Futrell, son Timothy Joe Futrell, brother Edward R. “Tommy” Futrell, and sister Barbara Futrell Poland. He is survived by son Michael Futrell and wife Julie of Kingston, brother Terry Futrell and wife Marsha of Kingston, sister Margaret Rather and husband James of Oliver Springs, and sister Mary Sue Barber of Wartburg.

Also surviving are four grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, and Karli Jade Futrell of Kingston, and Dr. Jami Goodwin and husband Dave of Greenville, Tennessee; great-grandchildren Jacob, Sara, Jacey, Sawyer, and Dawson Goodwin of Greenville.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 PM on Saturday, June 3, at Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 114 Lawson Mill Road (off Lawnville Road) Kingston, TN 37763 followed by a celebration of life service at 2 PM with the Rev. Dale Watson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Kingston, the Coalfield Public Library Roofing Fund, or the charity of your choice.

Jackson Funeral Services of Oliver Springs served the Futrell family.

