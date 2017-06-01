Obituaries

Dillinger (Tooter) Truman Yates, Ten Mile

Dillinger (Tooter) Truman Yates, age 70, of Ten Mile, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 29, 1946 in Roane County where he has been a life long resident. He was a dedicated member of Ponders Gap Baptist Church and Maranatha Church in Midway. Tooter was a retired truck driver from the K-25 Nuclear Plant after working 37 years. Preceded in death by his son, Kenny Yates; daughter, Coleen Turner Yates; parents, William & Isabea Hall Yates; brothers, Leslie & Harles Yates.

SURVIVORS Loving Wife Sue Ann Piper Yates of Ten Mile Children Jimmy & Kathie Yates of Sweetwater Ivey & Terry Yates of Spartenburg, SC Patty Clark of Oliver Springs Tobey Yates of Ten Mile Makayla Yates of Ten Mile Katie Yates of Ten Mile Frankie & Angie Taylor of Tell City, IN Kenny Farmer of Morganton, NC Brother William & Jackie Yates of Sweetwater Patrick & Robin Yates of Spring City Casey Yates of Sweetwater Sister Gloria Yates of Paint Rock 4 Brothers-in-law and 5 Sisters-in-law Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends The family will receive friends 4:00 – 6:00 pm, Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Ponders Gap Baptist Church. Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Monday at the church with Rev. Tommy Patterson and Rev. Tom

The family will receive friends 4:00 – 6:00 pm, Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Ponders Gap Baptist Church. Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Monday at the church with Rev. Tommy Patterson and Rev. Tom Clipner officiating. Interment will follow the service at Kelsie-Yates Cemetery in Ten Mile. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

