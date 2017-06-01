Obituaries
Dale Lee Creager Sr, Harriman
Dale Lee Creager, Sr., age 75, of Harriman, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at his
home. Dale loved the Lord and was a member of the Kingston United Methodist Church.
His hobbies were bowling, golfing and boating. Dale was retired from Kroger after 50 Years
of service.
He is preceded death by parents, Elmer & Roberta Creager.
Dale is survived by his wife Rebecca Creager; daughters, April Creager & Susan (Judd)
Garbett; son, Dale “Muddy” (Della) Creager; sisters, Gail (Jim) Roberts of Mississippi &
Ruth (Doug) Griffin of Ohio; brother, Steve (Peggy) Creager of Ohio; grandchildren, Misty
Bales, Amy Clabough, Brandon Jenkins, Jessica Creager, MacKenzie Garbett, & Makayla
Garbett; and great-grandchildren, Joslyn, Luke, Parker, Max, Colton, Lincoln, & Aubrey.
The family would like to give a special thank you to their church family and to the staff at
Amedysis Hospice of Sweetwater.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017, 2 p.m., at the Kingston United
Methodist Church with Rev. Todd Chancey and Rev. Suelynn Johnson officiating. The
family will receive friends prior to the Memorial Service from 1 – 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made to Amedysis Hospice of Sweetwater or Kingston United Methodist
Church. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Creager Family.
