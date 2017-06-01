Dale Lee Creager Sr, Harriman

BBBTV12

Dale Lee Creager, Sr., age 75, of Harriman, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at his 
home.  Dale loved the Lord and was a member of the Kingston United Methodist Church.  
His hobbies were bowling, golfing and boating.  Dale was retired from Kroger after 50 Years 
of service.   
 
He is preceded death by parents, Elmer & Roberta Creager.   
 
Dale is survived by his wife Rebecca Creager; daughters, April Creager & Susan (Judd) 
Garbett; son, Dale “Muddy” (Della) Creager; sisters, Gail (Jim) Roberts of Mississippi & 
Ruth (Doug) Griffin of Ohio; brother, Steve (Peggy) Creager of Ohio; grandchildren, Misty 
Bales, Amy Clabough, Brandon Jenkins, Jessica Creager, MacKenzie Garbett, & Makayla 
Garbett; and great-grandchildren, Joslyn, Luke, Parker, Max, Colton, Lincoln, & Aubrey. 
 
The family would like to give a special thank you to their church family and to the staff at 
Amedysis Hospice of Sweetwater. 
 
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017, 2 p.m., at the Kingston United 
Methodist Church with Rev. Todd Chancey and Rev. Suelynn Johnson officiating.  The 
family will receive friends prior to the Memorial Service from 1 – 2 p.m.  In lieu of flowers, 
donations may be made to Amedysis Hospice of Sweetwater or Kingston United Methodist 
Church.  Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Creager Family.   
www.kykerfuneralhomes.com 

