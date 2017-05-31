Obituaries

Charles Cannon, Briceville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Charles Cannon, age 65, a resident of Briceville, passed away, Monday, May 29, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center.

Charles was born on November 12, 1951 in Memphis, TN but lived most of his life in this area. He had a love for model cars and working on lawn mowers.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hermon Cannon; by his mother, Freda Cannon; by brothers, Winston and Wesley Cannon; by sister, Frankie Miles.

Charles is survived by his brothers, Joe Cannon and wife Patty of Marlow, Winfred Cannon and wife Judy of Oliver Springs; by nieces, Teresa and Travis Lively, Stephanie and Daniel Williams, Shannon Cannon and Jason Watson, Wendy Cannon, Tori Williams, Brittany Lively, and Chasity Lively; by nephews, Dylan Cannon, Dakota Mardis, D.J. Williams, Dalton Lively, Austin Cannon, and Justice Rose; by special friends, Eric, Margaret, and Miracle Honeycutt.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, June 3, 2017 between the hours of 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Curtis Akers officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Cannon family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

